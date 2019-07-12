With renewed interest in the moon, some say it's time to consider whether, and how, to preserve humanity's lunar heritage.

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin visited the moon 50 years ago, they left roughly 100 objects behind, including a portion of their lunar lander, the American flag and, yes, various kinds of trash.

Those objects are still there, surrounded by rugged bootprints marking humanity's first steps on another world. But that site, called Tranquility Base, may not be as enduring as the legacy those prints represent.

"Is there anything stopping you from just driving over Neil Armstrong's footprints?" said

Related articles:

Preserving things that belong to no one

How Nasa tried to protect the Apollo sites

What is preserved and who decides?