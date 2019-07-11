Police officers in Oklahoma, who thought they were carrying out a routine stop, were left baffled over the bizarre items they found in a vehicle before making an arrest.

Stephen Jennings was driving a stolen vehicle with Rachel Rivera when they were pulled over by officers at around 11am on June 25 (local time).

That is when they found the pair had another passenger — a rattlesnake.

Bodycam footage shows an officer spotting the serpent in a storage box on the back seat and exclaiming: "That sucker is huge," KFor reported.

At about the same time Jennings admitted to the officers he had a gun in the console.

"So now he's got a rattlesnake, a stolen vehicle, firearm, and somebody under arrest," said Guthrie Police Seargeant Anthony Gibbs.

Police also found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe next to the gun.

To top it all off, a further search of the vehicle led to a canister of radioactive powdered uranium being found.

"When that happens of course, we call in a company that deals with that specifically and it's taken safely into possession," Gibbs said.

"The uranium is the wild card in that situation."

The pair weren't charged for having uranium and a rattlesnake, but Guthrie police are still trying to figure out exactly what the suspects were going to use it for.

Jennings has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to carry security verification form.

Rivera has been charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.