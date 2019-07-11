Queensland Police have shared an image of a man they say stole a number of sex toys from a Surfer's Paradise adult store and could be linked to several robberies and burglaries in the area.

And it's no ordinary image.

The picture of the man wanted in connection with the Oxenford sex shop robbery has a flowing curly mullet and a shaved head. His face and skull feature tattooed words in cursive including "Never take my soul" and "Death before dishonour".

Police also shared CCTV of what they say is the same man robbing a Gold Coast store earlier this month, news.com.au reports.

In the vision, a man wearing a hat asks staff inside the sex shop whether he can inspect some adult toys.

Gold Coast cops want to talk to this man about several stolen vibrators. Photo / Supplied

The staff member hands them over before the accused is seen running from the store.

It's alleged he stole more than $500 worth of merchandise.

Gold Coast cops say the same man is wanted over a string of other crimes, including the theft of two cars, a mobile phone and two sour gecko lollies from a Surfers Paradise convenience store.

Anyone who spots him, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.