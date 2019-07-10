More than a dozen drivers pulled over to scoop up some of an estimated $260,000 that blew out of a truck, the authorities said. They are asking for it to be returned.

The skies above Atlanta can be fickle. Black clouds that deliver flashes of thunder and lightning in the afternoon can change quickly, clearing by nightfall.

On Tuesday before sunset it was a fluttering swirl of cash — and a lot of it — blowing through the air that brought traffic to a halt and people into the street when a side door of an armoured Garda truck suddenly