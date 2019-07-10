A man has been shot by police following an alleged crime spree that spanned for 200km across Queensland this morning.

The man allegedly robbed a hotel in Hervey Bay in the early hours of this morning before stealing a car and driving to Maryborough.

It is alleged he then tried to steal another car in Tinana South, a suburb in Maryborough, but the owner of the vehicle refused.

He reportedly then threatened a pregnant woman with a knife before cutting her and stealing her car at about 7.45am (local time).

Advertisement

It is understood the woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle near Tiaro and gave chase.

Officers used tyre spikes on the Bruce Highway at Nambour to bring the man's crime spree to an end.

He was then confronted by heavily armed police and was believed to have been shot.

It is unknown whether police used non lethal rounds.

A man has reportedly been shot following a police chase on the Bruce Highway. Photo / 7 News

Eyewitness, Julie-Ann Kurikawa, told the Courier Mail the man was "lying on the ground bleeding" and the whole thing was like a "movie scene".

"It was very traumatic. I just closed my eyes," she said.

"He was screaming at me, I was panicking."

He was reportedly arrested and transported to hospital in critical condition under police guard.

The Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast is blocked in both directions.

A police spokesman said the situation is still unfolding and has warned members of the public to avoid the area.

More to come.