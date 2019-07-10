When tracking down a suspect, authorities will often use police dogs to try track down the scent.
In this case, it wasn't needed after a Missouri suspect farted loudly, giving away his hiding spot to police.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, police were searching for a person who had a warrant out for his arrest.
The suspect was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
As police moved in, the suspect decided to find a hiding place, but he accidentally let out a fart so loudly it gave up his location.
Clay County Police took to social media to poke fun at the incident.
"If you've got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a crap day.
"We've gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!"
Locals joined in on the comedy act, with one saying: "Was he trying to throw them off his scent?"
Another said: "Felon Farts, Flee Foiled by Flatulence."