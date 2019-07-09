Free international travel and quick cash is being used by drug dealers to lure young summer jobseekers into narcotics trafficking, leading Hong Kong law enforcers to issue an alert to teenagers.

Customs warned young people looking to earn money over the coming school holidays to be vigilant after the arrest of four residents, including two students, in an operation against youth drug trafficking between Hong Kong and Macau from May 27 to July 8.

The four suspects aged between 15 and 21 - three men and one woman - were picked up at the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung