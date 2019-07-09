Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly forced girls as young as 14 years old who were "still in braces" into sex acts and used creepy come-on lines telling them to "go lower" while massaging him.

As new charges are levelled against the businessman, two other women from a previous case — who were teenagers 40 years younger than Epstein when they claim he molested them at his Florida mansion — have revealed details of his alleged actions.

Now grown up, the women plan to attend the latest appearance of Epstein in Manhattan Federal Court on charges of allegedly sex trafficking in minors.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein (above in a Florida court) is charged with trafficking underage girls for sex at his luxury homes. Photo / AP

The US financier, who has pleaded not guilty, was friends with President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, Virgin boss Richard Branson and Britain's Prince Andrew. If convicted, Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old is accused of offering dozens of underage girls money for massages and then sexually assaulting them.

Police raids on Epstein's $50m apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side — related to the current case — allegedly uncovered "a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls".

One of several young girls who accused Epstein in a previous case brought to a Florida court in 2008, Courtney Wild was a 14-year-old junior high school student in braces when Epstein allegedly forced her into sex acts.

Michelle Licata, who was 16, revealed how Epstein said, "God, you're just so beautiful and sexy and gorgeous" while pressing her to rub his back at his Palm Beach, Florida estate.

The large waterfront property is not far from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"And he kept asking me to go lower and he was kind of talking to me," she told America's ABC News.

Victim lawyer Brad Edwards leaves with his clients Michelle Licata, left, and Courtney Wild, right, after a hearing at Manhattan Federal Court for wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / AP

Ms Wild said she was lured to Epstein's Florida property "and I remember standing in his kitchen … he also had a lot of girls there all the time".

The two women were part of a prosecution case brought against Epstein in which he was convicted after a plea deal on one count of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

The former investment banker and philanthropist served 13 months of an 18 month sentence in a custody and work release deal.

The arrangement meant that on six days of each week, he was released for 16 hours to work at his West Palm Beach office, returning to sleep for eight hours in a Palm Beach detention centre.

Thereafter, Epstein became a registered sex offender, but only in 19 of the 50 US states.

Last weekend, he was arrested and charged with trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

Both Ms Wild and Ms Licata intend to be in court for Epstein's arraignment on the new charges.

Jeffery Epstein with British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach with Trump's then girlfriend, Melania Knauss. Photo / Getty Images

The women said they hoped Epstein this time stays behind bars permanently.

New York prosecutors are expected to oppose Epstein's bail on the grounds he is a flight risk interstate or overseas.

"The first moment finding out Jeffrey Epstein was put in jail was so relieving to me,' Ms Licata told ABC.

"I felt safer. I've waited for this one day just to happen and it's finally come."

Epstein currently faces one count each of sex trafficking of minors and of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He entered a not guilty plea at Manhattan Federal Court on Monday afternoon, local time.

The charges relate to females who were allegedly underage when asked to give Epstein massages at either his Palm Beach or New York homes between 1999 and 2005.

Some victims allege they were flown between the two locations on his private jet.

Epstein also owns a 3000 hectare ranch in New Mexico, where he is not registered as a sex offender, and Little Saint James island in the US Virgin Islands, his primary residence.

Federal agents arrested Epstein at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey last Saturday after he landed back in the country for the first time since mid-June when authorities were mounting a case against him.

wo of the purported victims of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Michelle Licata (L) and Courtney Wild leave a Manhattan courthouse after a hearing on sex trafficking . Photo / Getty Images

The latest charges could embarrass the British Royal Family, of whom Prince Andrew is a former friend of Epstein's.

Epstein had been the Duke of York's friend for more than a decade and lent his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson money to settle a bill.

The Duke and former duchess have since distanced themselves from Epstein, and Prince Andrew has strenuously denied allegations he engaged in an orgy at Epstein's mansion on Little Saint James island.

Epstein was also a campaign donor to the Clintons, a friend of fellow billionaire Richard Branson, singer Courtney Love and hosted Mr Trump at his Manhattan apartment.