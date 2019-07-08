Australian federal police obtained from Qantas Airways the personal travel records of a journalist, a revelation that alarmed the media industry Monday after police raids on journalists in June raised questions about press freedoms in the country.

A document obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald showed that police approached the airline in March seeking travel records for a journalist who wrote a 2017 article alleging that the Australian military had committed possible war crimes against Afghan citizens.

A Qantas officer then searched for details of two flights in 2016 at the request of the police, and "captured and printed" details

