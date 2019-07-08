An out-of-the-way border station in the desert outside of El Paso has become the epicentre of outrage over the Trump administration's policies on the southwest border.

Since the Border Patrol opened its station in Clint, Texas, in 2013, it was a fixture in this West Texas farm town. Separated from the surrounding cotton fields and cattle pastures by a razor-wire fence, the station stood on the town's main road, near a feed store, the Good News Apostolic Church and La Indita Tortillería. Most people around Clint had little idea of what went on inside. Agents came and went in pickup

