One of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starships exploded during a routine test in Texas today but no injuries were reported. Photo / Getty Images

One of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starships exploded during a routine test in Texas today, law enforcement said, adding that no one was injured.

The Starship 36 suffered “catastrophic failure and exploded” at the Starbase launch facility in the United States, a Facebook post by the Cameron County authorities said.

Musk’s Space X said the rocket was preparing for the 10th flight test when it “experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase”.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” Space X said on social media.