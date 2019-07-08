A British expectant father and the relative he recruited to try and kill his unborn child by pouring detergent down a pregnant teenager's throat have been jailed for a total of 21 years, reports the Daily Mail.

Harief Pearson, 22, enlisted cousin Kydie McKenna, 22, and a 16-year-old girl who cannot be named, to help trigger a miscarriage because he "did not want to be a father".

The 17-year-old victim was held hostage in an ordeal lasting multiple hours at Pearson's home in Harlesden, north west London on December 12 last year.

Harrow Crown Court heard Pearson had searched a 'how to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy at one month' and 'what time is easiest to lose a baby' on his phone prior to the attack.

Advertisement

James Thacker, prosecuting, said: "In December 2018 the complainant discovered she was pregnant and telephoned the father to break the news however he told her 'you know what to do, I am not ready to have a kid.'

She told him she wanted to keep the baby and wanted him to be part of their lives.

Mr Pearson told her he would get someone to kidnap her.

Harief Pearson, 22, enlisted his cousin Kydie McKenna, 22, and a 16-year-old girl to kill his unborn baby.

He later said he would give £10,000 to anyone who put out a hit on the complainant if she went to the police."

The victim visited Pearson's home on the day before the attack, staying overnight before trying to leave the next day after discovering Pearson was now in a relationship with the 16-year-old, who was 15 at the time.

"Mr Pearson told her she could not leave. He snatched her phone from her hand.

Approximately five minutes later Miss McKenna arrived at the house.

She entered wearing a balaclava and placed the complainant in a chokehold, trying to pull her to the floor."

Thacker said McKenna told the victim "dunno why you thought you could have his baby" as she tackled her to the ground with the help of the 15-year-old.

During the ordeal McKenna and the 15-year-old punched, kicked and stamped on the pregnant girl, hitting her in the stomach, back and chest, causing blood to splatter over the walls.

The court heard the 15-year-old "without hesitation" ripped off one of the victim's nails and McKenna poured alcohol over her bloodied face.

Thacker added: "The prosecution say she deliberately put on her trainers before stamping on the victim's belly, back and chest.

The 15-year-old told the complainant 'we'll get rid of it'.

McKenna was pulling her hair as the 15-year-old repeatedly kicked her in the stomach."

When the pregnant teen asked for water, liquid laundry detergent was poured down her throat by the 15-year-old.

After around 20 minutes of being beaten. Pearson told the girls "I don't think it's dead yet, continue" before leaving the room.

Kydie McKenna, 22, cousin of Harief Pearson, attacked the young victim and kept her hostage for a number of hours in an attempt to abort her unborn baby.

Fortunately the unborn child survived the attack and the victim is expected to give birth in the next month.

Thacker continued: "Some violence was gratuitous, such as the ripping off the thumbnail.

We say it was good fortune that the foetus survived.

This was nothing other than a sustained and vicious assault.

Their intent was to cause an abortion."

The 17-year-old victim said in a statement read to the court: "I know this is something I will not be able to forget.

It will be something I will remember for the rest of my life."

The victim continued: "My life has been affected in many ways.

I had a similar circle of friends as Pearson but I have cut off everyone because I don't know who to trust.

They have pleaded guilty to an intention to do really serious harm and abort a child."

Pearson and the 15-year-old were arrested at Pearson's home on 15 December and McKenna was arrested on 14 January at her home address.

Lucy Daniels, representing the teenage defendant, who is now heavily pregnant, asked for her to be spared a prison sentence.

She said: "This was a traumatic incident not only for the complainant but also to her because not long after her arrest she realised she was also pregnant.

It is not lost on her that it could have been her."

Daniels said the fact the baby survived the ordeal should be taken into account.

Lady Justice Simler replied: "It was not because they pulled back. It was more luck than judgement.

The intended harm was the snuffing out of a life."

Lady Justice Simler jailed Pearson for 11 years and sentenced McKenna to ten years in prison.

The teenage defendant received four years long term detention.