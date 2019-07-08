A young girl has died after falling from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, say local reports.

On Sunday a Royal Caribbean ship was docked when the one-and-a-half year-old girl slipped from her grandfather's arms and plunged 11 floors onto the concrete on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Telemunder PR reported.

The family of eight, from Indiana, US, were holidaying on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when the tragic accident occurred.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the captain of the ship offered his condolences to the families and announced that the ship's departure would be delayed, Primera Hora reported.

Police are interviewing passengers and relatives who witnessed the tragic fall on Sunday.

Local police said the accident is "very sad and tragic".

Royal Caribbean hasn't yet responded to media requests for comment.