A Gold Coaster, just trying to have a slap on the pokies, has used a pot plant and a bar stool to bravely thwart a robbery by a machete-wielding bandit.

Police say the offender could be sporting some pretty painful injuries after a "courageous" patron attacked him and chased him away from the Mermaid Beach Tavern just before 1am today.

The footage, released by Queensland Police this afternoon, shows the wild altercation between the two men — ending in the knife-wielding man running for his life from the pub.

The CCTV kicks off with the hooded man running into the gaming room, holding his metre-long machete high above his head and demanding $1500 from the 37-year-old female staff member, news.com.au reports.

Advertisement

In the back of the gaming room, the 29-year-old patron quietly takes off his denim jacket and places it on the ground before walking around the pokie machines in his pair of Converse shoes, T-shirt and jeans.

The pub patron used anything he could to stop the machete-wielding man. Photo / Queensland Police

As the man with the balaclava turns to face the staff member, the 29-year-old effortlessly picks up a bar stool and smashes it over the back of the hooded man.

Their altercation continues with the CCTV briefly showing the patron smashing the bar stool onto the armed man as he falls onto the ground.

The machete-wielding man manages to get up and tries to strike the patron with the knife.

But as he holds the machete above his head, the patron backs away, grabbing a nearby plant and dropping pebbles all over the ground.

As the robber tries to strike him again, the 29-year-old swings the plant at him with force, hitting him in the face and spraying dirt across the counter.

The machete-wielding man turns to the staff member again, stretching out his hand and motioning for her to give him the money.

The man stretches out for the money. Photo / Queensland Police

That gives the patron another chance to pick up his bar stool, eventually chasing the balaclava-wearing man outside.

But, according to Queensland Police, the patron didn't give up there.

Instead of letting the machete-wielding man run away, the patron chased him outside, tackling him to the ground and, eventually, getting the $1500 back.

"The female staff member and the male patron gave chase and wrestled with the man, obtaining the money back before the offender fled the scene empty-handed," police said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dane Sheraton praised the patron for his "courage" and for helping the staff member.

"It's not something we encourage, but I think it was very much a spur of the moment (thing), a reflex action by him. It's very courageous and I think he should be commended for his actions," Sgt Sheraton told reporters.

The pub patron used anything he could to stop the machete-wielding man. Photo / Queensland Police

"He used a poker machine bar stool to protect himself and at one point he's also thrown a pot plant at the offender.

"(The patron) followed him outside the premise and an altercation has occurred there. It seems that he's tackled him to the ground, and then the offender has got up and run off."

Police are reviewing CCTV footage as they hunt for the man and try to identify him.

"(The offender's) actions are very concerning. Obviously anyone who is armed with any sort of weapon, it's quite a large machete and absolutely it's very concerning," Sgt Sheraton said.

The man police are looking for is described as aged between 45 and 50 years, caucasian and balding with a large build and nose. He has shaved brown hair and an Australian accent.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black track pants and a black balaclava.