The republic of Georgia's richest citizen, Bidzina Ivanishvili, is a born builder. He owns what is easily Tbilisi's most eye-catching private structure, a futuristic, $50 million steel-and-glass castle, nicknamed "the glassle," on a hill near the city's historic neighbourhood. It is a 107,000-square-foot personal office, complete with a helipad, a collection of modern art and a shark tank.

Ivanishvili, 63, is also the most powerful man in Georgian politics, and when it comes to building anything high profile, his blessing is essential, especially when taxpayers' money is involved. No current project has a higher profile than the $2.5 billion deepwater

Related articles: