A man was forced to have his arm amputated after being set upon by two vicious dogs while working at a property in the NSW Central West.

Brendan Clark, 43, was working alone in the yard of a home in Coonamble on June 21 when two huge pig-hunting dogs attacked him.

He told the Newcastle Herald that he didn't think much of the dogs when he first saw them but things quickly turned violent.

The attack was so brutal that Clark had to have his right arm amputated and left him with injuries to his face, shoulders and left arm.

According to the mechanic, each of the dogs weighed about 50kg.

"They got me on the ground fairly quick, and as soon as I hit the deck I went, 'Righto. You're going to have to fight now, they are trying to kill you'," he told the publication.

"I could hear the bones breaking and the meat being ripped off. They were eating me alive."

Clark said his main thought was to keep the dogs from getting to his throat by holding them back by their collars.

A third dog came along but was killed by one of the dogs attacking him, which caused them to leave him alone for a moment.

"Then they came back for a second crack at me. I tried to stay face down. I buried my face in the dirt and pushed my throat down to try to stop them from getting to my vitals. It was instinct," he said.

He was found by the owner of the property between 30 to 90 minutes after the attack started.

He was flown to John Hunter Hospital where doctors had to amputate his arm.

Clarke said he gets constant flashbacks to the attack.

The dogs were immediately put down following the attack.

One of Clarke's friends has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his bills and has raised almost $7500 as of early July 4.

A 53-year-old man who owned the dogs was arrested at Coonamble Police Station today over the incident.

He was charged with failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements, hindering the investigation of a serious indictable offence and causing grievous bodily harm by a negligent act.

The man was granted bail and is expected to appear at Coonamble Local Court on July 16.