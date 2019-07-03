A hearse driver was pulled over and given a warning by police after he thought the dead body in the back of his car counted as a passenger.

The undertaker was driving along a T2 lane on a Las Vegas motorway when he was pulled over by police who could only see one person in the car.

But when police asked him why he was using the T2 lane, the driver pointed to the corpse in the casket and said: "So, he doesn't count in the back?"

In a video of the incident, the police officer can be heard laughing before explaining the deceased person didn't count as he wasn't alive.

A hearse driver was pulled over by a Nevada State Trooper for using the car share lane, then told the cop he assumed the dead body in the back counted as a passenger. Photo / Police

The officer can be heard giving the driver a warning before the hearse driver continues on his way.

Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted about the incident, issuing a general warning to the public informing them passengers need to be alive to count towards carpool lanes.

"Today we stopped a local funeral home hearse in the [high-occupancy vehicle] lane. The driver had the dearly departed in the back, he thought the deceased could be counted as two people.

"I guess we should clarify this, living, breathing people count for the HOV lane."

Today we stopped a local funereal home hearse in the HOV lane. The driver had the dearly departed in the back, he thought the deceased could be counted as two people. I guess we should clarify this, living, breathing people count for the HOV lane. The driver was given a warning pic.twitter.com/OQms0ktl8t — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019

The police officer on the scene said it was one of the more strange incidents he's come across.

"It just threw me off. That was more of the more interesting responses I've gotten."