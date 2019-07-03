The estranged husband charged in connection with the May disappearance of a Connecticut mother has declared his innocence in his first interview, asserting that he never wished ill on his wife.

Fotis Dulos, 51, appeared in a sit-down interview with NBC New York where he explained that he and Jennifer Dulos were making positive steps forward in their contentious divorce battle.

"I know what I've done, I know what I haven't done," Dulos told NBC. "I have to stand and fight and hope the truth is going to come out."

Fotis Dulos, 51, appeared in a sit-down interview where he explained that he and Jennifer Dulos were making positive steps in their contentious divorce battle. Photo / NBC News

He said he still had love for Troconis and stressed that people should wait before labelling him a "monster", Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement

Dulos was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife and he has been out on $500,000 bond since June 11 after submitting to a GPS monitoring device and surrendering his passport.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24 when she was last seen dropping off her children at school in New Canaan, Connecticut. Photo / AP

He and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection to the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer after she dropped off the couple's five children. Police say that Dulos and Troconis discarded items in Hartford that had Jennifer's blood on it.

"I have faith in the system, and in the police and the legal system, and hopefully we'll have some answers soon," Dulos added.

"I never follow the tabloids, and I don't care about the threats. I don't care about malicious comments and about comments from people who don't know me.

"They take the narrative that they see from the arrest, the arrest warrants, what has been reported in the press. And they draw their own conclusion, and I've already been convicted in their mind."

Fotis Dulos, 51, appeared in a sit-down interview where he explained that he and Jennifer Dulos were making positive steps in their contentious divorce battle. Photo / NBC News

Dulos shared his disbelief with the events of the past month, adding that the "very scary experience" would only grow worse if he faced more charges.

"When it all started, I said this cannot be true, I must be dreaming," Dulos added. "I'm wearing orange, I'm in a cell … this cannot be true."

He thinks that the police and criminal justice system is doing what it can to find out what happened to Jennifer.

"I think with information they had, they did best they could, I understand they had tremendous pressure on them," Dulos explained. "Statistically when this happens, 90 or 95 per cent (of the time) it's the spouse. So I understand why people feel like this."

"It's 90 per cent, it's not 100 per cent — I'm in the 5 or 10 percent."

The couple's children have been staying with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, under armed bodyguard protection in Manhattan since Jennifer's disappearance. Farber has also filed for sole custody.

Dulos has been banned from contacting them. He finds that to be excessive and his lawyers are working on trying to get him contact with them.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, was arraigned on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution. Photo / AP

"It's been very different ... Been a very tough time for the whole family, we're all worried about Jennifer," he said. "I'm worried very much about the kids and what they're going through ... I want to tell them to hang in there. It's a big challenge in our lives. Things will work out and everything will be alright eventually."

"It's heartbreaking. This is a very tough time I'm sure they have a lot questions ... I'm sure they're missing their mom, I'm sure they're missing their dad."

And Dulos stressed that it is "ludicrous" to think he'd wish ill on Jennifer, offering prayers to her family.

He said: "I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn't mean that I wish her ill in any way... I never wanted Jennifer out of the way."

The father claims that prior to her disappearance, the two were finally getting somewhere on an agreement for joint custody.

Fotis Dulos during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court. Photo / AP

"The interesting thing was the last month, I tried many times to make an opening and start communicating with her directly, and that didn't go anywhere in the past. But about mid-April she responded, and we started talking directly," the real estate developer stated.

"We started talking about possibly going into mediation, she recognised that she was taken by her lawyers, and the dynamic started changing. We started having good communications, good conversations. We made a rule that if we got onto a subject that we didn't agree, we would park it so we don't make it antagonistic."

He described how the two had been cordial on their last drop offs with the kids, adding that Jennifer even invited him to eat dinner with the children at her home on the back patio on the Wednesday before she vanished.

But Dulos declared that his estranged wife's disappearance has left his life "screwed up right now, in a big way."

"I don't have my kids, Jennifer is not around, Michelle is not around, I'm having a hard time with work. I have a GPS on my foot. Somebody has to look at who is the one worst effected in this situation," he added.