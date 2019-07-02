The protests in Hong Kong, leaderless but well coordinated, took a destructive turn Monday, complicating what had been a mostly cohesive movement.

Scenes of protesters shattering glass to break into the Legislative Council building, followed by demonstrators scrawling graffiti on the walls inside and damaging furniture, caused some residents to question some of the tactics used. But many protesters defended the escalation by saying nothing else has worked and that they were left with no choice if their demands — including the full withdrawal of a despised extradition bill — were to be met.

The resolution to the growing conflict

A leaderless, digital movement is called into question

One major victory, but additional demands

China is reluctant to get too involved

Businesses are watching, but haven't flinched