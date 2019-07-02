As President Donald Trump revelled in his historic weekend stroll into North Korea, administration officials were sharply at odds Monday over what demands to make of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, as they prepared to restart negotiations on a nuclear deal.

Pushing an internal debate into the open, John Bolton, the national security adviser and the most prominent hawk in the administration, reacted angrily to a report in The New York Times about the possibility of a deal to effectively freeze North Korea's nuclear activity in return for US concessions.

Officials are considering a freeze as a first

