New data leave little doubt that the illegal ivory trade has reached the country, scientists say.

In September, conservationists in Botswana discovered 87 dead elephants, their faces hacked off and tusks missing. Poaching, the researchers warned, was on the rise.

The news had international repercussions. Botswana had been one of the last great elephant refuges, largely spared the poaching crisis that has swept through much of Africa over the past decade.

The country is home to some 126,000 savanna elephants, about a third of Africa's remaining population — plentiful enough that they are increasingly in conflict with villagers in the

