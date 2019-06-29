NEW YORK TIMES - The big question going into Friday's debate was whether Joe Biden would stumble.

That turned out to be the wrong one. The right question was whether he had ample vigor in his stride.

And the answer came in watching Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — two of the event's standout performers — run articulate and impassioned circles around him.

Biden, the clear front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, was okay. Not bad, not good: okay. He didn't crumble under some tough interrogation from moderators — about his vote for the invasion of Iraq,

