Baby India, who was found abandoned on the side of the road near Atlanta, US, has would-be parents lining up to give her a forever home.

The baby was found inside a plastic bag, her umbilical cord still attached.

While police continue the hunt for her biological mother, more than 1000 people are said to have offered to adopt her.

"We have people waiting in line to provide that child with a forever home," Tom Rawlings, the director of Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services, told Good Morning America.

Rawlings also said that, in Georgia alone, there is a waiting list of about 200 families wanting to adopt babies.

Officials say they have would-be parents lining up to adopt the baby who's been named India. Photo / Forsyth County Sheriff

Baby India was found by sisters Kyler and Kayla Ragatz, who called police on June 6 in Forsyth County, Atlanta.

The sisters said they had heard a noise like a cat and saw a baby's arm sticking out of the plastic bag.

India was stained with blood from her birth but had no significant injuries.

Bodycam footage of the rescue was made public this week and shows a police officer reaching for the plastic bag and ripping it open, showing the newborn baby inside.

"When we were able to pick her up, wrap her up, get her a little warm, I was able to talk to her a little bit," Forsyth Sheriff's Deputy Terry Roper told the show.

India was rescued on June 6 and still had her umbilical cord attached and was stained with blood from the birth. Photo / Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

"I wanted to give her comfort. A little bit later I realised it was the first time she had felt love, and I felt honoured to be able to give her that."

Police are now looking for the mother and searching for anyone in the area who recently looked to be in the late stage of pregnancy but does not have a baby.

According to Rawlings, India is now smiling and laughing and being well cared for.

"In child protective services we deal with a lot of tragedy, of course, but it's great to have a miracle," he said. "And this truly is a miracle."

"I've been working child protective services for almost 20 years now, this is one of the most exciting, wonderful miracles I've seen in my life," he added.