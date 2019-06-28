It's any parent's worst nightmare and it nearly came true for a family on Monday as they travelled to Disney World with their two children through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, in the US.

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman allegedly attempted to kidnap the two young children.

Authorities said a family, from Georgia, US, was travelling through the airport terminal around 5am when the woman tried to take a stroller with their youngest child in it.

A woman allegedly attempted to kidnap two young children who were travelling with their family through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday. Photo / Atlanta Police Department

The mother fended off the woman, who has been identified as Esther Daniels, from Kansas.

Advertisement

During the commotion, Daniels was allegedly able to grab another one of the children and ran away with the child in her arms before the parents, an onlooker and a police officer intervened.

Footage shows Daniels being chased down and then, moments later, three officers pinned her to the ground and arrested her.

The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later arrested. She is being held without bond at Clayton County Jail.

The children were not injured in the attempted abduction.