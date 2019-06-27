A hero teenager has spoken after a video of him catching a toddler from a second-story window went viral.

Feuzi Zabaat, 17, revealed he was walking down a street in Istanbul last week when he saw a little girl play near an open window, AFP reported.

The teenager sees the toddler about to fall and positions himself underneath her.

The viral CCTV footage show Zabaat, in a yellow shirt, standing in the street when he notices the girl falling out the window. With quick thinking, he manages to hold his hands out and catch the girl in his arm.

The girl was later identified as 2-year-old Syrian girl Doha Muhammed.



"I was just walking in the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell and, thanks to God, I caught her before she hit the ground," he told AFP in an interview.

The young girl fell out of the window while her mother was cooking and suffered no injuries thanks to Zabaat's actions.

Her family rewarded the teen with 200 lira ($51), USA Today reported.