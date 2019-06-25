The move set off a firestorm in the knitting world. "If it's one way, then it should be both ways," one knitter said. Others thought it was necessary: "In a perfect world, we would just craft."

Traditionally, politics are not for the dinner table. Or the crafting circle.

But Sunday, Ravelry, a popular website for knitters and crocheters, took a political stand when it announced that it was banning content that supports President Donald Trump, in what it said was a resolution against white supremacy.

"We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for

