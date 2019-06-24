Footage of Tokyo's Tobe Zoo's lion drill, with a staff member dressed up in a costume, has gone viral.

A local broadcasting agency filmed the lion drill in Ehime, which shows the person in a lion costume being captured by other zoo staff after wandering around the zoo.

The best part of the footage, according to social media users, is the looks of the actual lions who got to witness the drill.

Staff members 'finally' caught the lion mascot. Photo / Twitter

"Lions are like 'what in the hell is this?'" one Twitter user said.

"Maybe Tobe Zoo could organise #brexit for the UK," someone else wrote.