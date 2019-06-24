At the time of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, some Americans had reservations about the wisdom of reaching for the stars when troubles swelled on Earth.

On an October Friday in 1957, Americans discovered that while they had been busy making weekend plans, their country had become the tortoise to the Soviet Union hare. Soviet scientists that day shot into orbit the first artificial Earth satellite, a beeping metallic ball not quite 2 feet in diameter that circled the globe every hour and a half at 18,000 mph. It was called Sputnik, "travelling companion" in Russian.

Shock, dismay and

