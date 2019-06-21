She was born into a life of luxury, funded by her gangland father Carl Williams' drug money.

Now former underworld heiress Dhakota Williams and her mum Roberta have launched a GoFundMe page — pleading with Aussies to give them $50,000 to fund their next move.

The 18-year-old daughter of the infamous Melbourne hitman and her mum are begging the Australian public for money to fund a reality TV series that will give "a glimpse inside the life of a family who live in the shadow of their fallen husband and father".

"The aim of this television series is to show the country what it's like to be Roberta Williams. Roberta was married to Carl Williams, one of the most powerful underworld figures in recent Australian history. His untimely death in prison impacted their entire family," the GoFundMe reads.

It goes on to explain how they "envision" the show to be a mix of Mob Wives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, promising it will be like nothing Australia has ever seen, news.com.au reports.

"The money raised through this campaign will go toward production costs, camera crews, permits to film, graphic design, promotion and various other expenses that occur when filming such a large project," the GoFundMe continues.

Since the page was created on June 12, Dhakota and her mum have raised $565.

Perks of contributing to their fundraising efforts include being credited in one of the episodes, of which there will be 10-13. But if you donate over $500, Roberta will call you to thank you for the assistance.

All generous cash-givers will be invited to the launch party, which will take place in Melbourne around November.

Carl Williams — a violent man who once shot at his own wife while she was pregnant with Dhakota — was bashed to death in Barwon Prison in 2010 while serving a 35-year sentence for the murder of three men.

During an interview with 60 Minutes in July 2018, Dhakota talked about what it was like growing up with a gangland killer for a dad.

"I'm happy with who my family are," she said. "I'm not saying it's good. None of it's good. But it just makes me different. It makes me who I am."

The teenager — who recently celebrated her 18th birthday — has over 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares snippets of her life, including glamorous nights out and racy selfies.