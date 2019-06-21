The Washington city government is considering giving some residents the power to enforce parking regulations, freeing the police for other duties. But the idea is raising alarm.

Few jobs are more thankless, or invite more cursing and murderous glares on any given workday, than that of a parking enforcement officer. But Washington, DC, wants to find 80 residents to do the job for nothing.

Such is the level of frustration over the traffic and road-safety problems in the nation's capital that a package of proposals under review by the District of Columbia Council includes enlisting private citizens to help enforce