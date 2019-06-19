A former paratrooper died after being restrained by guards in Pennsylvania. His body showed signs of violence, and his organs have not been returned after an autopsy. Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura of The New York Times reports.

The only certainty the family of Everett Palmer Jr. has — after months of demanding answers — is that he was alive when he was sent to York County Prison and that he was dead 48 hours later.

But what happened to Palmer during two days in solitary confinement at the Pennsylvania lockup remains a mystery.

When his body arrived at a funeral home,

