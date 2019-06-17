Before the mass street protests, the tear gas and the clashes with police, before the government went all out for legislation that could threaten Hong Kong's special status in China, and then abruptly backed down, a pregnant young woman went on a romantic getaway to Taiwan.

Poon Hiu-wing, 20, never returned to Hong Kong from that Valentine's Day trip last year, but her boyfriend, Chan Tong-kai, 19, did. He would later tell Hong Kong police that he had strangled her, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a thicket of bushes near a subway station in Taipei.

A grisly crime

"Trojan Horse" or justice?

"It is the right thing to do"