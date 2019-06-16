Rory Stewart likens the "competition of machismo" around a no-deal Brexit to trying to stuff too much rubbish in your bin.



But Dominic Raab says: "You cannot get the EU to budge unless you're willing to walk away."

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Gove: "Nigel Farage is not the face of Brexit."



Conservative leadership rivals clashed over Brexit in the first televised TV debate as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked: "Where is Boris?"

Boris Johnson was "empty chaired" by debate host Channel 4 after the frontrunner to be the next Conservative leader and British prime minister declined to take part in the live televised event.

Johnson refused to go head-to head with his five leadership rivals - Jeremy Hunt, Sajid David, Dominic Raab, Rory Stewart and Michael Gove - saying it could be "cacophonous".

The former foreign secretary will, however, join a BBC live debate on Wednesday NZT, after the second round of voting.

Four of the candidates rounded on former Brexit secretary Raab over his suggestion that he would suspend Parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit, while Environment Secretary Michael Gove said of Brexit: "It's personal".

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart accused his rivals of "machismo" as they jostled to suggest what he said were undeliverable solutions to Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The rivals were more collegiate when asked about domestic policy, agreeing with each other's points and jumping to Home Secretary Sajid Javid's defence over a suggestion he was "not a big enough figure" to be invited to the state dinner with US President Donald Trump.

Conservative leadership candidate Dominic Raab: "We want some restless optimism in this country. That is how we'll get out of this terrible rut we're in. That's the way we'll get our country moving forward. And I think that's the way we'll beat Jeremy Corbyn."

Conservative leadership candidate Sajid Javid: "I've lived with prejudice through much of my life, especially as a child, but as I've grown up in my adult years I think we've become the most successful multi-racial democracy in the world."