Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely.

Lam told media tonight she took the move in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland courts.

Many in the former British colony worry it will further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms promised by Beijing when it took control in 1997.

Hundreds of mothers protest against the amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

A mass protest over the issue was planned for Monday. Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in earlier demonstrations.

Protests turned violent this week, adding to pressures on Lam to back down.

- AP