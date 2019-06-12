The former Daily Show host angrily scolded lawmakers on Capitol Hill for not funding the health care of emergency personnel.

Jon Stewart, speaking on Capitol Hill about the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, was not the cool, detached comedian that television viewers are accustomed to.

Instead, faced with empty seats as he spoke this week to a House Judiciary subcommittee about a bill to secure funding for ailing September 11 victims, the former host of The Daily Show was outraged, at times pounding his fist on the table, shouting at lawmakers and choking up as he came close to tears.

Why was he testifying in Washington?

Related articles:

What's the issue now?

How did Stewart get involved?

What has Stewart done recently?

What did he say this week?

What's next?