NEW YORK TIMES — After Theresa May's three-year nightmare as Britain's prime minister, you might think that no one would want her job.

But as the race formally got underway today, no fewer than 10 candidates secured enough support from Conservative MPs to enter the contest, a battle marked by fierce infighting and lurid headlines over the candidates' past drug use.

The field is so crowded that the Tory party modified its rules to try to whittle the contenders down to a shortlist of two by June 20.

The final choice will be made by around 150,000 members of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: