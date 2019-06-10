Erica Takato had trained for a profession that is crucial for Japan: teaching preschool. Then she got pregnant and was hounded from her job.

Ever since she was a young girl, all Erica Takato wanted to do was work with small children.

She earned a degree in early childhood education and started her career in a profession of utmost importance for Japan: teaching preschool.

Until she got pregnant and was hounded from her job.

A few weeks into her term, she requested time off for bed rest ordered by her doctor. But she said her boss questioned her condition and

