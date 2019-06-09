US presidential elections are not for the faint-hearted.

They are now effectively two years long and burn through ridiculous amounts of money.

And it's still six months before any voting occurs in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is expected to cruise to the party's nomination.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Still, this month will see some action that will push the race forward.

Trump will officially kick off his re-election campaign next week.

The first Democratic debates will be held at the end of the month and will hopefully slice the party's down from an unwieldy 23 candidates. Only a

Related articles: