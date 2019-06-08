NEW YORK TIMES — For nine days, he had his finger on the trigger and threatened to pull.

For nine days, he put two countries, entire multinational industries, vast swaths of consumers and workers and even his own advisers and Republican allies on edge, unsure what would happen with billions of dollars at stake.

And then almost as abruptly as it started, it was over.

US President Donald Trump announced that he was calling off the crippling new tariffs he had vowed to impose on Mexico barely 48 hours before they were to go into effect because he had struck

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: