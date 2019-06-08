NEW YORK TIMES — The deal to avert tariffs that US President Donald Trump announced with great fanfare yesterday consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the US over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations.

The joint declaration says Mexico agreed to the "deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border."

But the Mexican Government had already pledged to do that in March during secret talks in Miami between Kirstjen Nielsen, then the Secretary of Homeland Security,

