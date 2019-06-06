Threats of kidnapping and violence. Concerns about the safety of children. The bitter divorce involving Jennifer Dulos, missing for nearly two weeks, is detailed in court documents.

He threatened to kidnap their children and take them overseas, she said. She threatened to have the mafia break his legs, he countered.

He drove an SUV toward her, swerving away at the last minute, she said. She had mental health issues and couldn't keep their children safe, he claimed.

The recent disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother who was reported missing shortly after dropping off her five children at school

