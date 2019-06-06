A 10-year-old in the US is being hailed as a hero after saving her sister's life when she spotted her drowning in the pool.

Jayla Dallis and her three-year-old sister Kali Dallis were swimming on May 15 at the swimming pool of an apartment complex in Georgia.

Security footage shows the infant jumping into the shallow end of the pool, wearing a green inner tube. The tube went sideways and Kali then lost hold of it, leaving the toddler turned upside down with her head under water.

Her sister Jayla, who had just got out of the water, spotted Kali thrashing about and didn't think twice before running and jumping into the water. She pulled her little sister's unconscious body out of the pool and immediately attempted CPR while adults rushed to help and called emergency services.

Advertisement

"She was, like, heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair, then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up," Jayla Dallis told WSAV 3.

Sargeant Ed Lyons, the father of a 6-year-old girl, says he couldn't help but think of his own daughter as he got the call and rushed to help. "I saw my little girl lying there, same little bathing suit she wears, same kind of hair pulled up in a bun up top," Lyons told local media. "You know, you've got to kind of push past that and do what you're trained to do."

Kali was rushed to hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

Now, two weeks later, she has been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm fortunate to be able to take my baby home after two weeks of being here," her mother Daneshia Dallis said.