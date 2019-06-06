One of the four men shot dead in Darwin, Australia, this week was from New Zealand.

The Kiwi victim has been named as Robert Courtney.

The Herald understands Courtney worked as a security guard at Mindil Beach Casino Resort.

Resort manager Mark Bennett said in a statement Courtney was a "valued member of our security team and we extend out deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time".

9news.com reported that Courtney was gunned down in front of his housemate Johnny Reid, Jolly St, Woolner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was "aware of the death of a New Zealander in Darwin, and is in contact with local authorities. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided."

Four men were shot dead and a woman injured in the shootings in the Darwin CBD.

Ben Hoffman, 45, has been arrested in relation to the incident. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Hoffmann was on parole and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet when he allegedly used a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun to kill four men and seriously injure a woman on Tuesday evening.

It's alleged Hoffman used a stolen shot gun to carry out the shooting spree.

Terrorism has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Hoffman had been working for a roofing company which told him to find a new job after he repeatedly failed to show up for work, news.com.au eported.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said Hoffmann had recently served more than a year in prison.

"Based on what we do know currently, it is highly likely that two of those victims were known to him and the other two were not," Kershaw told reporters.

Witnesses and NT Police say the gunman was looking for a man named "Alex" when the shooting began. Police later established "Alex" was in fact interstate at the time.

Ben Hoffman has been arrested and charged with the incident. Photo / Supplied

When asked what the relationship between the accused and Alex was, Kershaw said: "There may or may not have been an issue relating to a female involved in this, so there was a number of issues that were actually avenues of inquiry that we are following in relation to that."