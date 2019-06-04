Federal police officers are raiding an Australian journalist's home over a story about a secret government plan to spy on Australians.

News Corp Australia's political editor Annika Smethurst, who works with The Sunday Telegraph among others, was preparing to leave her home for work when Australian Federal Police officers arrived with a warrant from an ACT magistrate.

The warrant gave them authority to search her home, computer and mobile phone.

Smethurst complied with the warrant and stayed until the raid was completed.

Advertisement

She declined to make any further comments other than revealing her identity when contacted by the Daily Telegraph.

The story, which was published in April 2018, said the Defence and Home Affairs ministries were discussing radical new espionage powers that would see Australia's cyber spy agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, monitor Australian citizens for the first time.