The city manager has not said his name in public. The police chief snarled it just once.

They have called him "that 13th person," "the suspect" and "the perpetrator." But since DeWayne Craddock killed a dozen people when he opened fire at a Virginia Beach government office Friday, top local officials have observed a self-imposed, near total silence about his identity.

"We're going to mention his name once, and then he will be forever referred to as 'the suspect' because our focus now is the dignity and respect to the victims in this case and to their families," Police Chief

