Tabloid photographers are there when they leave for work, when they return at night, when Kim Kardashian West or Steven Mnuchin drops by. Shawn McCreesh of The New York Times reports.

On a recent Monday morning, Ivanka Trump began her day as usual, with bad media coverage, a good get-up and a greeting at her front door by the paparazzi.

In the six seconds it took Trump to leave her home and climb into a black Secret Service car, a photographer for The Daily Mail, the British tabloid better known for covering the royal family and celebrity scandals, clicked away

Related articles:

American royalty?

West Wing north