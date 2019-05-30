A 22-year-old man has been electrocuted while charging his mobile phone in bed.

The victim was alone in his apartment in Thailand waiting on a visit from a relative on Monday night.

When the family member arrived, they opened the door to find the man motionless in his bed still clutching the device which was still connected to the wall socket.

He was found with burn marks on his hands. An autopsy revealed the victim had died five hours before the relative arrived, according to reports.

The death comes months after a factory worker was electrocuted charging his phone while wearing earphones at the same time.

Kritsada Supol was found dead on his mattress with his Samsung device plugged into a power point with a cheap charging cable in February.

The property owner visited the premises the following day and found the 24-year-old's body on the mattress with burn marks around his ears.

A post mortem found he was electrocuted while talking to someone with his earphones in and phone charging.