A 14-year-old boy who was killed in a horrific crash in a suspected stolen car has been linked to a notorious teenage gang in Brisbane.

Tributes have started flowing in for the Jacob Hopkins who was killed when the stolen car he was travelling in with his friends crashed in Brisbane.

Friends and family of the boy have taken to social media to remember the young teen following his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car.

Police alleged that six children, the young being just 10, were in a stolen car that was being driven at speed when it ran a red light, hit another car and wound up wrapped around a pole at Rothwell, north of Brisbane.

The impact was so great the car was essentially split in half. Jacob, who was a passenger in the front seat died at the scene. The driver, another 14-year-old boy, was critically injured.

Four girls, aged 10, 13, 14 and 16, who were also in the car were injured, one of them critically.

Photos on Jacob's Facebook page indicated he was a member of the notorious Redcliffe group, North Side Gang.

The gang is made up of a group of teenagers who boast about their criminal exploits on social media.

On Jacob's Facebook page there are numerous pictures of wads of cash with the group's name "North Side" written on them.

One of Jacob's friends, Gemma Lee Amarni, took to Facebook to say she "can't believe it's real".

"All the sh*t you got up to, you didn't deserve this!!!!!! Always been that second family for you no matter what, we love you and only wanted the best for you," she wrote.

Another friend, Latika Lovell, posted a picture of her and Jacob to her Facebook page.

"May you Rest In Peace Jacob Fly High In The dream time Forever our memories are now stories," the post read.

"I'll never forget you my friend you was the most strongest person I knew you always made me smile my friend We love you mate we will never forget you EVER."

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 26-year-old woman, escaped serious injury along with her four children who were passengers at the time of the collision.

Local residents flooded the Facebook page of the Redcliffe & Bayside Herald with comments, describing the scene as "horrendous".

"Absolutely horrific to see all those people on the ground and the condition of the cars I pray all the people who helped and where involved are going to be OK," one woman said.

"Most traumatic car crash I have ever seen," another said.

One woman said she "still felt sick" after seeing the car wrapped around a pole.

Another added: "Nightmares are made of this kind of awful event."

Ten people have died in Queensland's roads since Monday in a spate of horror crashes that have police appealing for people to slow down.

Ten people have died since Monday, the latest an 86-year-old man who died at Lake Eacham in Queensland's far north when his car hit an oncoming truck on Wednesday night.

A horror car accident has reportedly killed one person and injured five others.

The worst of the crashes happened south of Kingaroy on Monday, when mother Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, died when their car hit an oncoming truck.