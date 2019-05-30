White House staff made sure Trump wouldn't see a ship named after John McCain while he was in Japan. https://t.co/RICO0F06nN — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 29, 2019



Donald Trump's feud with the late US senator John McCain continues well beyond the grave.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House went to extreme lengths to keep the USS John McCain hidden during the US President's four-day trip in Japan.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a US command official told US Navy and Air Force officials by email: "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight".

The decision was made after conversations with the White House military office and the seventh fleet of the Navy.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

"A tarp was hung over the ship's name ahead of the President's trip, according to photos reviewed by the Journal, and sailors were directed to remove any coverings from the ship that bore its name. After the tarp was taken down, a barge was moved closer to the ship, obscuring its name. Sailors on the ship, who typically wear caps bearing its name, were given the day off during Mr Trump's visit, people familiar with the matter said."

Trump, meanwhile, responded on Twitter to the allegation, tweeting: "I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan."

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

McCain died in August 2018. Trump's feud with McCain dates back years.

During the 2016 election campaign Trump questioned McCain's status as a war hero by saying "I like people who weren't captured."