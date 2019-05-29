WARNING: Disturbing content.

A Nevada judge has ordered a Las Vegas man to serve 54 life sentences in prison for sexually torturing children, including his own, for more than a decade.

Clark County District Judge William Kephart sentenced 52-year-old Christopher Sena on Tuesday after he was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse.

Christopher Sena, convicted of videotaping sex acts with children, is lead out of the courtroom after his sentencing. Photo / AP

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the judge called Sena "highly selfish" with "a very perverted mind."

He said Sena wouldn't be eligible for parole until he served more than 337 years behind bars.

Prosecutors asked the judge to "send a message" about Sena's conduct.

"We know who he is because he's demonstrated who he is over a decade," Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin said. "This was all done without concern for the children or anyone else. This is what he wanted, and this is what he got."

Some of the victims were family members, among them his 28-year-old daughter who had endured 14 years of sexual torture.

"I was just an object for him to do awful things to because there was no one there to tell him otherwise," she told the court, according to the Daily Mail.

Sena, his wife, Deborah Sena, and ex-wife, Terrie Sena, all lived together in a trailer in Las Vegas where the sexual abuse happened.

To stop his victims from speaking out about the abuse, he told at least two of them that he would kill them or break their legs if they spoke out, they told police.

Christopher Sena was arrested in September 2014 after Deborah, who had recently split from him, and two others told a family attorney about the abuse.

A SWAT team stormed Sena's trailer to arrest him and seized his recording equipment.

Authorities found videos showing all three adults engaging in sex acts with children as part of a child pornography ring.

Sena, left, his wife, Deborah Sena, centre, and ex-wife, Terrie Sena, right, were all arrested in 2014 after Deborah spoke out about the sexual abuse inside their home. Photo / Supplied

Some of the victims previously said they were abused for years; one boy said the abuse started when he was three and continued until he was a teen, while another woman said she was abused two or three times a week by Sena for more than a decade.

Terrie Sena, told police she was attracted to young male and female teens, and said it was "really enjoyable" when one of the boys started to look like Christopher Sena.

For more than decade, the trio lived together in this trailer in Las Vegas and sexually tortured their children as part of a child pornography ring. Photo / Supplied

Terrie and Christopher Sena had three sons and a daughter together before divorcing in 1997. But after they split, Terrie continued to live with her ex and their children, even when he took a new wife.

Authorities also found footage of Deborah Sena, who left her husband in August 2014, involved in sexual acts with the family dog.

Deborah and Terri Sena pleaded guilty and were sentenced in March 2016 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.